North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

