Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $63.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

