Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $8,884.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $20.20 or 0.00034600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,686 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.