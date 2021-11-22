NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF remained flat at $$307.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. NICE has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $307.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.25.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

