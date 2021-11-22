NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 107.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $65.01 or 0.00112871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $60,683.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.78 or 0.07292129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.61 or 1.00266048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

