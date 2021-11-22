NFTLootBox Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $60,683.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.01 or 0.00112871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.78 or 0.07292129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.61 or 1.00266048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

