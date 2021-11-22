NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGCA stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

