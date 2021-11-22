NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

NREF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

NYSE NREF opened at $21.32 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.17.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

