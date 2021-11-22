Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Nexo has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00004870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $12.73 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

