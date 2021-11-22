News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.33. News shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 18,093 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

