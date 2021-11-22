Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $70.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

