Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.44

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 9014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.