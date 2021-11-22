New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Stake Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,941,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

