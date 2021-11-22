Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $13,571,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $5,609,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.