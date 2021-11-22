Nepsis Inc. Purchases 3,995 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 8.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,175. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

