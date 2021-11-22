Nepsis Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.12. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,721. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

