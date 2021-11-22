Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $28.42 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and $5.01 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015515 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,241,884 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

