Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

