Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.88

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,277 shares of company stock worth $724,479 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

