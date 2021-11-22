Natural Alternatives International (NAII) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Alternatives International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 228 617 584 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.50%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 7.38 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.73

Natural Alternatives International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.