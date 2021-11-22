National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis Sells 2,175 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 745,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,431. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.