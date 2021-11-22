National Grid’s (NG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 983.50 ($12.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 933.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 934.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 17.21 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

