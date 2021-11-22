National Bankshares Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.93.

TSE REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

