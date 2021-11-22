National Bank Financial Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$13.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 178,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

