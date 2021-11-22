NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,132 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

