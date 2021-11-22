N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.95. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

