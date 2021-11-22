Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

