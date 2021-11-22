MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($277.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.88. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

