Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,973 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

