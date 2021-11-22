MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.13. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

