Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,687,502.52 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $323.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.32. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

