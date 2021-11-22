Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

