Morgan Stanley Trims Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Target Price to $103.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globe Life by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

