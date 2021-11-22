Morgan Stanley Sells 17,311 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

