Morgan Stanley Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $205.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.