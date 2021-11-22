Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,333 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $297.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

