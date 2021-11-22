Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 1,352.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Cosan worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.