Morgan Stanley Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $35.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of ARQT opened at $18.19 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

