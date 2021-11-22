Morgan Stanley Buys 19,834 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RLI were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $110.93 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

