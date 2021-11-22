Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €15.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($16.82) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.75 ($15.62).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

