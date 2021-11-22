Morgan Stanley Acquires 789,721 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Immunovant worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $6,897,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

