Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $384.48 or 0.00674300 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $912.44 million and $41.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.02 or 0.07294056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.77 or 1.00367358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,163,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,373,182 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

