Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $132.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

