MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 10.6%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $509.65 and last traded at $509.65. 25,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 796,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,153 shares of company stock valued at $48,590,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.