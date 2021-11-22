MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

