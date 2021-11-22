monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.09.

MNDY opened at $371.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.76. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

