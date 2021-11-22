Modefi Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,063,467 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

