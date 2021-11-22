MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0097 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $665,593.18 and $167.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

