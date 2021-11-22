Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $335.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

