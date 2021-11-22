MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Financial Survey

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology -57.24% -257.37% -31.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.93 -$20.31 million ($1.21) -1.18

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.